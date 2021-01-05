QunQun Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $32.15. QunQun has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $170,269.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.