Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Increased to $7.80 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $7.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,883. The firm has a market cap of $871.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

