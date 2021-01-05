Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.16. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 150,269 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

