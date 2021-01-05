RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 224,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 296,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

RADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

