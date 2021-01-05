RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

