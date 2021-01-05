Raise Price Tops $0.0032 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $47,302.55 and $11.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.