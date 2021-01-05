Rally Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Rally has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $276,060.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

