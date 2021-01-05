RAMP (RAMP) One Day Volume Hits $6.96 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 92.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $6.96 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,785,715 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

