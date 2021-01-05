Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) Shares Gap Down to $140.50

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.50, but opened at $134.00. Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) shares last traded at $133.10, with a volume of 98,367 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.64.

In other Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) news, insider Stephen John Smith purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £19,460 ($25,424.61).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) Company Profile (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

