Rankingball Gold (RBG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

