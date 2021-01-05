Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.23

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.
Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.
Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.
