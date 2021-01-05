Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.23

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,367,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

