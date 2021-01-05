Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. 5,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,181 shares of company stock worth $5,074,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.