Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market cap of $906,059.10 and approximately $2,063.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00310308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00124674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00513380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00268875 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018112 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

