Rate3 (RTE) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $384,807.10 and $191,077.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX, Coinrail and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, HADAX, Bibox, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DDEX, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

