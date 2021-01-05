Ratecoin (XRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $43,216.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

