Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,559.05

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,559.05 and traded as low as $1,534.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,568.00, with a volume of 55,390 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £908.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,532.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,559.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

In other news, insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Also, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Insiders have purchased 1,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,660 over the last 90 days.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

