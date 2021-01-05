Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $28,106.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,520,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

