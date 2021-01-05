Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

