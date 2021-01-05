Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $29.75. Rayonier shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 543,680 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

