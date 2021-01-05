RChain (REV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,585.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $8.19 million and $158,585.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.