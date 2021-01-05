RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $46.20

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $48.60. RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 88,327 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.33.

About RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.