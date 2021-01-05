(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.96

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $35.97. (RDS.A) shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 3,789,069 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

