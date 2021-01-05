(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.47

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as high as $34.37. (RDS.B) shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 2,123,950 shares traded.

RDS.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.86.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

About (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

