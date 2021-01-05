RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

