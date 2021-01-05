RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
RE/MAX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.
