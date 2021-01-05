REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Trading Up 1.9%

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 2,270,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,389,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £6.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

In other REACT Group plc (REAT.L) news, insider Michael Joyce sold 1,200,000 shares of REACT Group plc (REAT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Mark Braund bought 582,685 shares of REACT Group plc (REAT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,826.85 ($7,612.82).

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

