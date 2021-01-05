RealTract (RET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 73.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. RealTract has a market cap of $97,546.07 and $21.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

