Rebased (REB2) Market Cap Tops $175,077.73

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Rebased has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Rebased token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003670 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $175,077.73 and approximately $7,741.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

