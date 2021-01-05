Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

12/31/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,781,357 shares of company stock valued at $182,076,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

