Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 5.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. 1,347,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 936,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.