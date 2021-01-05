Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 5.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. 1,347,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 936,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

