Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $50.40. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 153,078 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.42.

Get Record plc (REC.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Record plc (REC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, insider Bob Noyen purchased 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc (REC.L) Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Record plc (REC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record plc (REC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.