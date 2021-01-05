Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

