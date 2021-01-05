RED (RED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,683.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. RED has a market capitalization of $395,148.79 and approximately $48,683.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00464507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 149.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.