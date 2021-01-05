Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 9.1%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 537,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 473,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
