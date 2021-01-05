ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $119,993.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,348.46 or 0.99715007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00279442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00493898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00143120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00038299 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

