Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 12,900 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

