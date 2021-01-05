Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 88,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 200,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rego Payment Architectures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

