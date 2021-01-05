Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 6.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $37.96. 582,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 520,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

