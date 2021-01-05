Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

