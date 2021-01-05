Ren (REN) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $299.40 million and approximately $68.48 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and Binance. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex, UEX, Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.