Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 10,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

