Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

