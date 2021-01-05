Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.36% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.76 ($42.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.03. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

