renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $426.25 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $33,822.45 or 0.99681953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 26% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $426.25 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,603 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.