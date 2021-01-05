Render Token Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $22,860.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

