Renewable Electronic Energy Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $142,285.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $142,285.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,566,677 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.