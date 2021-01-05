Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading 8.6% Higher

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $75.31. 1,332,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,070,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

