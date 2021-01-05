Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.80. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 426,634 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.08. The stock has a market cap of £26.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

Renold plc (RNO.L) Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Renold plc (RNO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold plc (RNO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.