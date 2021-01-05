Rentberry Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $83,948.21 and $41.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

