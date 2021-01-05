Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.79

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.79 and traded as high as $36.87. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 31,104 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

