Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.87. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 269,729 shares.
Several analysts have commented on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $164.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.
In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
