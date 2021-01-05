Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.87. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 269,729 shares.

Several analysts have commented on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $164.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.